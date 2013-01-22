Jan 22 Verizon Communications Inc :
* CFO sees wireless eibtda margins rebounding in 2013 to range
of earlier 2012
quarters
* CFO says hopeful enterprises will renew their investment
activities in 2013
* CFO sees continued enterprise spending uncertainty due to
issues such as debt
ceiling, deficit reduction, tax reform
* CFO sees capex to revenue ratio continuing to decline
* CFO says does not expect any cash funding requirements in
2013 for pensions
* CFO sees flat 2013 capex
* CFO says to cut Verizon wireless costs by $2 billion in 2013
* CFO says flat enterprise spending is "best we can hope for"
because of
uncertainties
* CFO says could do share buybacks at any time if opportunity
presents itself
* CFO says seeing "steady albeit slow" uptake of phones based
on Microsoft Corp
Software