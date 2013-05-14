May 14 Verizon Communications Inc : * CFO sees the company's enterprise business continuing to be flat right now

through 2014 * CFO says lack of enterprise growth tied to weak employment numbers * CFO sees adding 600,000 fios customers in 2013 * CFO declines comment on question about potential for Verizon purchase of

Vodafone Group Plc stake in Verizon wireless * CFO says if Verizon needed cash from Verizon wireless to pay its own dividend

it would take it but doesn't see Verizon needing the cash * CFO says Verizon will have cash to pay the external dividend * CFO says may give consumers more options to buy phones but its not going to

change service pricing