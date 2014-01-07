BRIEF-Ocwen financial says disputes key allegations made in state regulators' orders
* Ocwen Financial - disputes key allegations made in state regulators' orders that co's mortgage loan servicing practices have caused substantial consumer harm
Jan 7 Verizon Communications Inc : * CEO sees tests with content providers in 2014 for wireless over the top
services
* Home Capital Group pre-announces first-quarter EPS and issues message to shareholders from chair