Sept 7 Verizon Communications Inc :
* Says not planning for "macro economics to get a lot better"
* CEO says co has made "a lot of good progress" in labor talks
since
arbitration began just over a month ago
* CEO says don't see a need to do big acqusitions
* CEO says better for government to allow small carriers to
combine if they
can't invest enough in their networks
* CEO says Samsung could be "dark horse" in the
Mobile software war
as they have capability to do their own operating system
* CEO says Verizon wireless planning to launch windows phone 8
phones before
end of the year
* CEO says in Mobile os war "wouldn't count" blackberry maker
RIM out yet