Sept 12 Verizon Communications Inc : * CFO says doesn't see "a huge detriment" to margins from iphone 5 launch in Q3 * CFO says if volumes of Apple Inc iphone 5 sales high in Q4 margins

will come down * CFO says very very pleased with success of the data share plans * CFO says dilution from data share plans less than expected * verizon communications cfo says seeing more than expected customer

migrations from unlimited data plans to shared plans * CFO says Verizon wireless will have substantially finished lte build out by

mid 2013