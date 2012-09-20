(Corrects headline to reflect guidance referred to FiOS subs,
not overall subs)
NEW YORK, Sept 20 Sept 20 Verizon
Communications Inc :
* Says may have pulled back too much on promotions in fios in
Q3
* Sees reaching target of 150,000 to 170,000 in Q4
* Sees 2013 as being a margin expansion year for fios
* Sees reporting Q3 fios subs flat with Q2
* CFO says doesn't spend any time considering if Verizon would
buy wireless
partner Vodafone Group Plc
* CFO says "always looking at opportunities but right now that
(Vodafone)opportunity doesn't exist, in our minds"
* CFO says does not expect 700mhz spectrum sale to close until
Q3 or Q4 of 2013
(Reporting By Sinead Carew)