By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, July 23Verizon Wireless, the biggest
U.S. mobile service provider, on Tuesday announced three new
phones under its Droid smartphone brand from Google Inc's
Motorola and said that Motorola would be its exclusive
Droid phone vendor going forward.
The phones, the Droid Mini, Droid Ultra and Droid Maxx will
go on sale for $99, $199 and $299 for customers who sign a two
year contract and will be available in Verizon stores August 20,
according to Verizon Wireless.
The latest Droid line-up marks the first phone range that
Motorola has designed since it was bought by Google in 2012. It
will be followed in little over a week by the Aug. 1 unveiling
of the Moto X, a hotly anticipated smartphone from Motorola.
Verizon Wireless and Motorola launched the first phones
under the Droid brand for phones based on Google Android
software in 2009, at a time when rival AT&T Inc still had
exclusive rights to sell the Apple Inc iPhone.
The Droid brand helped to resuscitate a struggling Motorola
at the time as Verizon Wireless supported the device with a
massive marketing campaign.
The exclusivity agreement with Motorola could be a blow for
phone makers including HTC Corp, whose devices have
also carried the Droid brand in the past as have devices from
Korea's Samsung Electronics.
Verizon Wireless Vice President of Marketing Jeff Dietel
said that since Droid phones should only include its "elite"
phones based on Google's Android software it wanted a
manufacturer "that matched all the expectations" for unique
hardware and services.
Dietel said that his company would still carry Android
phones from vendors besides Motorola.
Rick Osterloh, Motorola's senior vice president of product
management, declined to comment on how the upcoming Moto X phone
will differ from Droid phones and who will sell that device.
The lowest price Droid phone the Mini is a compact device
with a 4.3 inch display. Motorola boasted that its mid-priced
phone in the range, the Ultra, is the skinniest smartphone that
can run on high-speed Long-Term Evolution (LTE) networks.
It claimed that its Maxx phone has the best battery life of
any LTE phone on the market. It can be used for as long as 48
hours without being charged, compared with a previous version of
the device which boasted 32 hours of battery life.
Verizon said the full retail price would be $499 for the
Mini, $599 for the Ultra and $699 for the Maxx.
Verizon Wireless is a venture of Verizon Communications
and Vodafone Group Plc.