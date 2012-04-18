* Says A,B license sale contingent on cable deal approval
* Sees wide range of potential buyers
* Analysts see sale as effort to help cable deal approval
process
* Rivals complain about the plan
By Sinead Carew
April 18 Verizon Wireless plans to put a chunk
of wireless spectrum up for sale, potentially improving its
chances of gaining regulatory approval of its controversial
plan to purchase a block of spectrum from cable service
providers.
The company's spectrum sale plan follows opposition from
several smaller rivals to its plan to buy about $3.9 billion
worth of wireless airwaves from cable companies including
Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc.
Verizon Wireless, the biggest U.S. mobile provider, said its
plan, announced on Wednesday, to sell A and B spectrum licenses
in the 700 Megahertz (MHz) frequency band will only go ahead if
the U.S Justice Department and the Federal Communications
Commission approve its deal with the cable operators.
Verizon rivals Sprint Nextel, T-Mobile USA and
MetroPCS Communications, all complained to the FCC about
the bigger company's cable deal on concerns that it would give
too much market power to the already dominant company.
The FCC declined to comment on Verizon's proposal. However,
analysts said it should help Verizon's case with regulators.
"The best way to take the wind out of (its rivals) argument
is to offer up some of their spectrum" said Pacific Crest
analyst Steve Clement who sees the sale was "shrewd move."
But T-Mobile USA, the No. 4 U.S. mobile provider, slammed
the proposal calling it "a tactical ploy designed to divert
attention from its attempt to foreclose competitors" from being
able to buy the spectrum Verizon wants from the cable companies.
RCA, a trade group of smaller callers, whose members include
Sprint, T-Mobile USA and MetroPCS, said the proposal was "not
sufficient to resolve competitive concerns."
Molly Feldman, vice president of business development
questioned whether the sale would have any impact on the current
FCC process but told Reuters she expects to make a profit on the
licenses which Verizon Wireless bought for $4.4 billion in 2008.
"We anticipate there being strong interest in this spectrum"
Feldman said, adding that she expects the FCC to view the
proposal positively.
SPECTRUM CRUNCH
U.S. wireless service providers all say they are in dire
need of access to more airwaves in order to support heavy demand
for data services such as mobile video.
But Pacific Crest's Clement said it was not immediately
clear whether smaller companies like MetroPCS or T-Mobile USA
would be in a position to pay a high price for the licenses.
He noted that the spectrum Verizon wants to buy from the
cable operators would be far more attractive to T-Mobile USA
than the spectrum Verizon is proposing to sell. Officials from
T-Mobile USA and MetroPCS were not immediately available for
comment. Sprint declined comment.
Verizon's biggest rival AT&T Inc has said it would
look at all options for gaining more spectrum after regulators
last year blocked its efforts to buy No. 4 U.S. mobile service,
T-Mobile USA, a Deutsche Telekom unit. AT&T declined
to comment on Verizon's announcement.
While AT&T has much deeper pockets than MetroPCS or T-Mobile
USA Clement speculated that AT&T could be more interested in the
B licenses than the A licenses, which could potentially cause
interference problems with broadcasters in nearby bands.
"Traditionally you've seen the value of spectrum go up. It
should be fair to assume they'd expect a premium. At the same
time its possible the market of folks who can afford to pay a
lot is relatively thin," he said.
Verizon Wireless, a venture of Verizon Communications
and Vodafone Group Plc, said it hopes the spectrum
purchase is approved by mid-summer. The cable deal also involves
a service resale agreement and the formation of a joint venture.
Feldman told Reuters that the licenses come with conditions,
which would require a buyer to put a certain amount of the
spectrum to use for a wireless network by June 2013. But she
said she does not expect this to dampen demand.
"Since wireless operators, large and small, have expressed
concern about the availability of high-quality spectrum, we
believe our 700 MHz licenses will be attractive to a wide range
of buyers," Feldman said in a statement.
"Moreover, provided our acquisition of AWS spectrum is
approved, our open sale process will ensure these A and B
spectrum licenses are quickly and fairly made available for the
benefit of other carriers and their customers," Feldman said.
Verizon Wireless would begin the sale process of the A and B
licenses it bought in a 2008 FCC auction, once the cable deal is
completed. It is already building high-speed wireless services
in the upper C block of spectrum in the 700 MHz band and aims to
supplement with the spectrum from the cable companies.
It has hired Stephens Inc to manage the spectrum sale
process.