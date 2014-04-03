British Q1 motor insurance premiums rise 8 pct y/y-trade body
LONDON, April 21 Motor insurance premiums rise 8 pct at end-Q1 vs Q1 2016-Association of British Insurers
HELSINKI, April 3 Verkkokauppa.com Oyj IPO-VERK.HE: * Verkkokauppa.com oyj's share issue and share sale concluded successfully -
final offer price set at EUR 23.00 per share * says will receive proceeds from issuing 820 000 issue shares of
approximately EUR 18.86 million (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
LONDON, April 21 Motor insurance premiums rise 8 pct at end-Q1 vs Q1 2016-Association of British Insurers
* 50 percent of companies expect labour reforms to increase costs