Oct 24 Verkkokauppa.Com Oyj :
* Says Q3 revenue 68 million euros versus 57 million euros
* Says Q3 EBITDA 1.9 million euros versus 1.9 million euros
* Says Q3 operating profit 1.6 million euros versus 1.7
million euros
* Says believes that company will further grow its market
share in its operating markets
* Says will explore business opportunities in new categories
and segments
* Says has identified food and drink,
Do-It-Yourself/hardware and financial services as interesting
growth opportunities for future
* Says targets an annual revenue growth of over 10 pct in
medium-term
* Says objective is to improve its EBITDA margin in
medium-term compared to level in 2013
