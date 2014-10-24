Oct 24 Verkkokauppa.Com Oyj :

* Says Q3 revenue 68 million euros versus 57 million euros

* Says Q3 EBITDA 1.9 million euros versus 1.9 million euros

* Says Q3 operating profit 1.6 million euros versus 1.7 million euros

* Says believes that company will further grow its market share in its operating markets

* Says will explore business opportunities in new categories and segments

* Says has identified food and drink, Do-It-Yourself/hardware and financial services as interesting growth opportunities for future

* Says targets an annual revenue growth of over 10 pct in medium-term

* Says objective is to improve its EBITDA margin in medium-term compared to level in 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)