* Sets 2012 capital budget at C$630 mn, up 26 pct
* 2012 development budget at C$375 mln, down 25 percent
* Shares down about 2 pct
Dec 21 Vermilion Energy said it
expects production to rise up to 6 percent next year and raised
its capital budget for the year by 26 percent to complete its
acquisitions.
Vermilion, which operates in Western Canada, the Netherlands
and Australia, said it sees 2012 production at 37,000-38,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) and backed its
estimate of 35,000-36,000 boe/d for the current year.
It said it will spend 60 percent of its C$630 million
($612.78 million) capital budget for the next year on
development activities and the remaining on paying for its
already announced acquisitions.
The two acquisition-related payments in 2012 will be $135
million for the Corrib natural gas project in Ireland and about
C$115 million to Total E&P France, a unit of the French oil
giant Total SA, for assets bought earlier this week.
The company also cut its development budget to C$375 million
for next year from C$501 million, in view of the volatility in
commodity prices in recent months, fiscal uncertainty in several
regions and its existing commitments, it said in a statement.
It also said it has hedged about 9,750 boe/d of next year's
production at an average floor price of C$82.55 per boe.
Shares of the company, which have lost about 8 percent of
their value over the last six months, were trading down 2
percent at C$43.25 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.