March 5 Vermilion Energy posted a
wider fourth-quarter loss, hurt by an impairment charge, and the
oil and gas company forecast an increase of up to 8 percent in
its production this year.
The company, which produced 35,202 barrels of oil equivalent
per day (boepd) last year, expects to raise its output to
37,000-38,000 boepd in 2012. It has a target of taking it to
50,000 boepd by 2015.
Vermilion's October-December loss was C$30.2 million, or 32
Canadian cents per share, compared with a loss of C$21.8
million, or 25 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.
The Calgary, Alberta-based company recorded an impairment
charge of C$64.4 million on its Canadian natural gas properties
due to lackluster forecasts for fuel prices.
U.S. Natural gas prices have slumped to historical lows and
are at $2.4 per million British thermal units.
Quarterly revenue at the company rose 27 percent to C$275.2
million as the company benefited from higher oil prices and a 4
percent rise in production to 36,654 boepd.
Vermilion has 60 percent of its production tied to Brent
crude prices, which continue to be at a premium of about 20
percent over WTI.
The company's shares, which have risen about a fifth in
value in the last 6 months, closed at C$48.57 on Friday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.