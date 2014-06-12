June 12 Several industry groups representing
U.S. food makers on Thursday asked a federal judge in Vermont to
block that state's new law that will require labels on food
products made with genetically modified organisms (GMOs).
The legal challenge was widely expected and Vermont created
a "food fight fund" in anticipation of the move because it was
the first state to pass a GMO labeling law that did not require
other states to go first.
The fight over GMOs in the United States comes as more than
60 countries around the globe already require labeling of
genetically engineered foods. GMOs have fallen out of favor with
many U.S. consumers but products made with them are still
abundant in the aisles of most U.S. supermarkets.
Connecticut and Maine last year passed GMO labeling
legislation similar to that of Vermont, but it is on hold until
several other states enact such legislation.
Challengers to the Vermont law, set to take effect on July
1, 2016, are the Grocery Manufacturers Association (GMA), the
Snack Food Association, the International Dairy Foods
Association and the National Association of Manufacturers.
Among other things, they claim that Vermont's law is a
"costly and misguided measure" that would impose burdensome new
speech restrictions on food sellers and set the nation on a path
toward a 50-state patchwork of GMO labeling policies that have
"no basis in health, safety or science."
Representatives for Vermont Attorney General William Sorrell
and Governor Peter Shumlin did not immediately return calls for
comment.
BIO, a trade group whose members include Monsanto Co
, Dow AgroSciences, a unit of Dow Chemical Co,
and other companies that sell seeds that produce GMO crops, have
said that costs for an average household would rise as $400 per
year due to mandatory labeling.
BIO and the GMA also are backing a proposed federal law that
would nullify Vermont's labeling law and any other mandatory
labeling of GMOs in the United States.
Some of the most popular U.S. GMO crops are corn, soybeans
and canola, which are staple ingredients in virtually every type
of packaged food, from soup and tofu to breakfast cereals and
chips. Organic foods do not contain GMOs.
While proponents and critics vociferously disagree over the
safety, environmental impacts and effectiveness of genetically
engineered crops, a consumer backlash against them led General
Mills Inc to remove GMOs from its original Cheerios.
Restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill has all but
removed them from its food supply.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; editing by Andrew
Hay)