NEW YORK Aug 14 A federal appeals court on
Wednesday partially reversed a decision blocking Vermont from
shutting down a nuclear power plant owned by Entergy Corp
.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated an injunction
preventing Vermont from conditioning issuing a certificate for
the Vermont Yankee plant to operate on the execution of a
favorable power purchase agreement.
U.S. District Judge J. Garvan Murtha in Vermont had last
year found that the state's condition for the 620-megawatt plant
violated the U.S. Constitution.
The New York-based appellate court meanwhile affirmed
Murtha's finding that two state laws enacted based on
radiological safety concerns were trumped by the federal Atomic
Energy Act.