Aug 27 Entergy Corp said it will shut
its Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant, becoming the latest
casualty of low power prices and utilities preferring cheap
natural gas to generate electricity.
The 620-megawatt power station is not expected to produce
power after its current fuel cycle and will be decommissioned in
the fourth quarter of next year, the company said.
"This was an agonizing decision and an extremely tough call
for us," said Leo Denault, Entergy's chief executive officer.
Power prices have followed the natural gas market to lows,
as the market grapples with the shale gas boom and flagging
demand due to the struggling economy.
Entergy said it will take an after-tax impairment charge of
about $181 million in the third quarter due to the shut down.
It also expects charges of $55 million to $60 million
related to future severance and employee retention costs through
the end of next year.
Entergy said the decision to shut down the plant is expected
to modestly benefit its operational earnings, excluding special
items, within two years. Its cash flow is expected to increase
about $150 million to $200 million through 2017.
The plant, which Entergy bought in 2002, has been the focus
of years of political controversy over its operations. The most
recent fight followed Entergy's disclosure in January 2010 of a
leak of radioactive tritium at the plant.
The station, which is the only nuclear plant in the state of
Vermont, will remain under the oversight of the Nuclear
Regulatory Commission throughout the decommissioning process.
Shares of the U.S. power company were down less than one
percent at $62.66 Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.