By Eileen O'Grady
HOUSTON, Aug 27 Entergy Corp will shut
the Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant, citing high costs tied
to regulation and competition from cheap natural gas, bringing
to an end a long battle with state politicians and
environmentalists seeking to close the plant.
The 40-year-old plant, which generates three-quarters of the
state's power, will cease operations by the fourth quarter of
next year, Entergy said on Tuesday.
Entergy's announcement came just two weeks after a federal
appeals court largely sided with the company in its fight to
prevent Vermont from shutting down the only nuclear power plant
in the state.
Opposition to the plant has grown over the years, most
recently focusing on a January 2010 disclosure of a leak of
radioactive tritium. Still, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory
Commission granted the plant a 20-year operating license in 2011
that would have kept it running until March 2032.
But Leo Denault, Entergy's CEO since February, said in an
interview with Reuters that the plant was no longer economically
viable due to a combination of rising capital costs after the
September 11 attacks in 2001, Japan's 2011 Fukushima disaster
and low wholesale electricity prices stemming from cheap natural
gas burned by competing plants.
"We did everything we could to keep the plant open," he
said, praising the 600 employee for operating the plant safely
and efficiently even when "they did not feel welcome in the
state."
Opponents of the plant were quick to voice their approval of
the move.
"This is not a big surprise to me and I don't think it's a
big surprise to many who follow the economics of aging nuclear
power plants," Vermont Governor Peter Shumlin, a Democrat who
led the state's fight to have the plant shut down when its
initial operating permit expired in 2012, told reporters.
REGULATION, COMPETITION
The Fukushima crisis led regulators to review safety
standards, which could burden operators with costly construction
work and plant improvements. That came a decade after 9/11
caused heavy spending to tighten security around plants.
"The financial impact of cumulative regulation is especially
challenging to a small plant in these market conditions,"
Entergy said in a press release.
Surging output of shale gas, which sent natural gas prices
to 10-year lows in 2012, has also weighed on the nuclear
industry. Last October, Dominion Resources Inc's Kewaunee
plant in Wisconsin became the first nuclear plant to fall to
cheap gas prices after hundreds of coal-fired plants had been
forced to shut.
With Vermont Yankee, a total of five U.S. nuclear plants are
now shutting or in the process of closing down.
Denault said Entergy is open to a settlement with New York
State officials over the future of its controversial Indian
Point nuclear plant, which is near New York City.
Vermont Public Interest Research Group, a local advocacy
group which has been lobbying for Yankee's closure since the
1970s, said it felt vindicated by Entergy's decision.
"Entergy has finally - and perhaps for the first time - told
Vermonters the truth about Vermont Yankee," VPIRG Executive
Director Paul Burns said in an emailed statement.
"It represented a risk would could not afford for power we
don't need."
Vermont's total energy consumption is the lowest in the
country, according to the U.S. Energy Information
Administration. In 2011, three-quarters of its power came from
nuclear power, with another 21 percent from hydroelectric power.
Closure of the plant will probably not have a large impact
on natural gas markets, Thomson Reuters analyst Reza Haidari
said, estimating it would lead to a 30 million cubic feet per
day increase in U.S. natural gas consumption -- less than 0.01
percent in the nation's total demand.
CHARGES
Entergy said it will take an after-tax impairment charge of
about $181 million in the third quarter due to the retirement of
the plant, the smallest that it owns, and expects further
charges of $55 million to $60 million related to future
severance and employee retention costs through the end of next
year.
The company said the shutdown would modestly benefit its
operational earnings, excluding special items, within two years,
with cash flow expected to increase about $150 million to $200
million through 2017.
Shares of the U.S. power company traded down 39 cents to
$62.68 per share on the New York Stock Exchange.