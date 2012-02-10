* U.S. company will develop extended release version of drugs

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, Feb 10 UK pharmaceutical group Vernalis has struck a deal with U.S. firm Tris Pharma to develop slow-release products for the U.S. prescription cough and cold market - and raised three times its market value from investors backing the new strategy.

Chief Executive Ian Garland said on Friday it was the transformational move the company - once a leading light of the biotech sector - had been seeking to become profitable.

"This deal itself is sufficient to deliver on that strategy because of its breadth and the size of the commercial opportunities," he said in an interview on Friday.

Vernalis stock rose 28 percent to 25.2 pence by 0930 GMT.

Privately owned Tris will develop the medicines and in return will receive payments when it meets clinical development milestones and sales-based royalties from the British company.

Vernalis identified six medicines, including codeine with an expectorant, that could be formulated using Tris's patented extended-release liquid technology, Garland said. This releases drugs into a patient's system over a longer period.

"They have a broad range of products already validated with the (regulator) FDA to show their technology works," he said. "Those approvals over the last 24 months were the trigger for us to approach them."

The formulations could be developed and filed in 12-24 months on an accelerated regulatory path because the efficacy of the medicines was already well established, he said.

Garland said there were 35 million annual prescriptions for the drugs, which at the price of the only slow release product currently available, valued the opportunity at about $2 billion.

The fundraising at 20 pence a share, slightly above Thursday's closing price, was oversubscribed, the company said.

"Positive news - we have waited a long time for a deal of this nature, and are delighted that the company has finally executed," said Singer analyst Shawn Manning.

Vernalis, which had a market capitalisation of just under 20 million pounds, is raising 65.9 million pounds ($104 million)after costs to develop the products, fund a sales network and for other opportunities.

The company was flying high in the 1990s - when it was called British Biotech - before a key drug failed in clinical trials.

It receives royalties from sales of migraine medicine Frovatriptan and also has a number of products in early stage development with partners.