Jan 3 Canada's Vero Energy Inc said it will sell some of its natural gas assets to a private oil and gas company for C$209 million ($205.2 million) to reduce debt and focus on light oil drilling.
The Calgary, Alberta-based oil and natural gas producer, which did not name the buyer, said the assets are located in West Central Alberta.
A portion of the proceeds will be distributed to shareholders, with the balance being used to repay debt, the company said in a statement.
The company, which explores and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil in Western Canada, said it expects exit production of 2,800-3,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) for this year.
Shares of Vero closed at C$2.08 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
