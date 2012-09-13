* Privately held Torc to buy Vero to boost light oil assets
Sept 13 Canada's Vero Energy Inc said
privately held Torc Oil and Gas Ltd will buy it for C$147
million ($150.6 million), a premium of 32 percent, to boost its
presence in light oil assets in the Cardium area.
The new company, which will be known as Torc Oil and Gas
Ltd, will be led by the existing management team at Torc. It
intends to list on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker
"TOG."
The deal is the latest in a string of light-oil asset
buyouts as an increasing number of North American energy
companies shift toward oil and liquids-rich gas projects to fend
off weak natural gas prices.
Light-oil output had been waning steadily for more than a
decade as fields matured and the Alberta oil sands played an
increasingly dominant role in Canadian energy production. But a
new boom in light oil from shale and other tight rock formations
is expected to boost output in Canada.
Vero, which explores and produces natural gas, natural gas
liquids and oil in Western Canada, said the new company expects
to exit the year with a production rate of more than 3,900
barrels of oil equivalent per day.
"Vero's light oil Cardium asset base significantly
complements our existing Cardium portfolio, ... and accelerates
our Cardium production growth phase," said Torc Chief Executive
Brett Herman.
PREMIUM DEAL
Torc's offer of C$3.00 represents a 32 percent premium to
Vero's Wednesday close on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Vero's
shares rose as much as 20 percent to C$2.73 on Thursday.
Torc, which operates in the Cardium area and in the southern
Alberta Bakken oil field, will assume Vero's net debt of C$30
million. The companies said they would raise the bought-deal
financing to C$120.1 million from C$100 million announced
earlier in the day.
Vero, which has granted Torc a 72-hour right to match any
superior proposal, has agreed not to solicit or initiate any
inquiries or talks regarding any other business combination or
sale of assets.
Both the companies have agreed to pay a non-completion fee
of C$6.5 million to the other in certain circumstances.
The boards of both the companies have unanimously approved
the deal, which is expected to close in November.
FirstEnergy Capital Corp and GMP Securities LP were
financial advisers to Vero, while Macquarie Capital and TD
Securities Inc advised Torc.