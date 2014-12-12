Valeant prices psoriasis treatment at $3,500 per month
April 21 Embattled Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, said on Friday that it had priced its recently approved plaque psoriasis treatment at $3,500 per month.
Dec 12 Veropharm :
* Says shareholders decide to delist company's shares Source text: bit.ly/1x9a0K9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 21 General Electric Co reported on Friday that first-quarter cash flow from its industrial operations turned negative and was less than the company expected, though its earnings and revenue exceeded analyst estimates.