MILAN Nov 8 Italian private equity fund Clessidra said on Friday it has a strong interest in fashion house Versace, which is currently looking to sell a stake of between 15 and 20 percent.

"We are taking part in a process, we are strongly interested and we hope to be successful," Clessidra head Claudio Sposito said on Friday. (Reporting by Isla Binnie and Sabina Suzzi; Editing by Lisa Jucca)