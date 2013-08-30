MILAN/SHANGHAI Aug 29 Chinese conglomerate
Fosun has denied Italian press reports it was
interested in buying into Italian fashion house Versace, which
is mulling the sale of a stake to help fund growth.
In an unsourced report, Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore had
said Versace was considering selling a significant minority
stake and that Shanghai-based Fosun was interested.
"This is incorrect so please do not report falsely," a
spokeswoman for Fosun said on Friday.
Earlier this year Versace Chief Executive Gian Giacomo
Ferraris told Reuters the company may consider opening up to
outside investors to help fund expansion in overseas markets
such as Asia.
The fashion house, whose glittering gowns are worn by stars
such as Lady Gaga and Madonna, hired investment banks Goldman
Sachs and Intesa Sanpaolo's Banca Imi as
advisers in May 2012, fuelling speculation of a sale.
But concerns over control of the company, owned by chief
designer Donatella Versace, her 27-year-old daughter Allegra and
Donatella's brother Santo, have delayed progress, investment
sources close to the matter have told Reuters.
Il Sole said on Thursday a "teaser" - or data sheet about
the company - had been sent at the end of July to some 10
investors potentially interested in the group and that a
decisive meeting of Versace family members was scheduled for
mid-September.
Two sources close to the situation told Reuters there had
been no acceleration in the process to find a partner.
"The company has not yet decided if it is necessary to have
an external investor put in capital," one of the sources said.
"We are still at a very preliminary stage, there is nothing
firm on the table. In any case, it would certainly be a minority
stake," the source said.
According to several sources, Qatar Holding and FSI, an
Italian investment fund owned by state-controlled Cassa Depositi
e Prestiti, could be interested in investing in the fashion
house.
Qatar Holding signed a joint venture agreement with FSI last
year to invest in Italian companies in sectors including food,
fashion and luxury.
Versace was not immediately available for comment. FSI said
it did not comment on market rumours.
