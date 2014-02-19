MILAN Feb 19 Italian fashion house Versace
complied with European Union regulations on textile production,
it said on Wednesday following allegations by environmental
campaign group Greenpeace that it had found traces of harmful
chemicals in the brand's children's clothing.
"Gianni Versace operates in compliance with current laws
regarding textile products," the company said in a statement, in
which it said it was responding to "the news spread through the
Internet and print by Greenpeace".
Versace said it "continues to search for raw materials and
eco-sustainable technology solutions, with even stricter
requirements than those set out under the current laws, renewing
its commitment to the sustainability of the planet."
Greenpeace said in a report issued on Monday just before
Milan Fashion Week that it had found traces of waterway
pollutants in children's clothing and shoes made by several
luxury brands, including Versace.
The campaign group raised a banner that read "beautiful
fashion, ugly lies" in a famous shopping centre in Milan on
Wednesday, as the city's biannual women's fashion week started.
Versace said it had put in place a system of mapping and
selecting its suppliers based on "rigorous" production standards
outlined in European Union Regulation 1907/2006.
Greenpeace has been campaigning against pollutants used in
the textile industry since 2011 and has persuaded some 20
brands to sign up to its "Detox" pledge so far, but only two
luxury names - Britain's Burberry and Italy's
Valentino.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Greg Mahlich)