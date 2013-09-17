MILAN, Sept 17 Bahrain-based fund Investcorp is
one of several investors who have expressed a preliminary
interest in buying a stake in Versace, one of Italy's best-known
luxury brands, sources close to the situation told Reuters.
According to the sources the list of those interested
includes Italy's strategic fund FSI, AXA Private Equity,
UK-based private equity fund Permira and Italy's Clessidra.
Versace is expected to sell a stake of 15-20 percent.
The sources said Versace's advisers were looking to define
within days a list of four of five players with which to start
more concrete discussions.
China's Fosum and South Korea's E-Land, two of the several
names that had been circulating in the press, have said they are
not interested while sources with knowledge of the situation
told Reuters on Monday Qatar was looking less likely to bid
despite holding talks with the group earlier this year.
(Reporting by Massimo Gaia, writing by Lisa Jucca, editing by
Valentina Za)