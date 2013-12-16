MILAN Dec 16 Blackstone, CCMP Capital
and Investcorp are in a shortlist to buy a minority
stake in Italian fashion house Versace, three sources close to
the matter said on Monday.
The family-owned luxury goods group is selling a stake of
around 20 percent ahead of a possible stock market listing in
three to five years, with the aim of raising funds to open more
shops internationally and develop its clothing and accessories
ranges.
The two U.S. private equity firms and Bahrain-based
Investcorp are the remaining contenders. An earlier list of
potential bidders had also included Italy's state-backed fund
and private equity companies Ardian, Clessidra, Permira, sources
have said.