A sign is seen for high-end retail store Versace along 5th Avenue in New York May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/Files

MILAN Versace expects to finalise a shortlist for buyers interested in a minority stake in the Italian fashion house by mid-October and decide on a partner by the end of 2013, Chief Executive Gian Giacomo Ferraris told Reuters on Friday.

The fashion house, whose glittering gowns are worn by stars such as Lady Gaga and Madonna, is seeking to strengthen its balance sheet to help fund expansion in overseas markets such as Asia before a possible listing further down the road.

"The process is very disciplined," Ferraris said, adding that the move to divest a stake had started a year ago.

When asked whether it was true the company was selling a 15-20 percent stake, as reported by Reuters, he said: "this is correct".

(Reporting by Lisa Jucca and Isla Binnie, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Danilo Masoni)