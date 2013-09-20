* Confirms seeking to sell a 15-20 pct stake
* Sees shortlist of potential buyers ready by mid-October
By Lisa Jucca and Isla Binnie
MILAN, Sept 20 Versace expects to finalise a
shortlist for buyers interested in a minority stake in the
Italian fashion house by mid-October and decide on a partner by
the end of 2013, Chief Executive Gian Giacomo Ferraris said on
Friday.
The fashion house, whose glittering gowns are worn by stars
such as Lady Gaga and Madonna, is seeking to strengthen its
balance sheet to help fund expansion in overseas markets such as
Asia before a possible listing further down the road.
"The process is very disciplined," Ferraris said before its
spring-summer 2014 fashion show, which included T-shirts with
biker print logos, soft dresses with chain-mail details and
vertiginously high platform sandals.
Ferraris added that Versace had started to look for a new
investor a year ago.
When asked whether it was true the company was selling a
15-20 percent stake, as reported by Reuters, he said: "this is
correct".
A source said last week that Versace was planning to sell a
stake of up to 20 percent through a reserved capital increase in
a deal that would value the group at more than 1.2 billion euros
($1.62 billion).
A listing of the group was foreseen in three to five years,
Ferraris has previously said.
The family owned fashion house, founded in 1978 by the late
Gianni Versace, hired banks Goldman Sachs and Intesa
Sanpaolo's Banca IMI as advisers in May 2012.
The company is entirely controlled by the Versace family:
Gianni Versace's sister Donatella has a 20 percent stake, her
brother Santo has 30 percent while Donatella's daughter Allegra
has the remaining 50 percent.
Last year Italian fashion brand Valentino was snapped up by
Qatar's royal family in a deal that valued the company at 31.5
times 2011 core earnings. In 2012 Versace had core earnings of
44.5 million euros.
Italian luxury groups such as Giorgio Armani, Roberto
Cavalli, Missoni and Ermenegildo Zegna have been reluctant to
sell and are still controlled by their founding families.
The strong performance of luxury brands has made them a
target for cash-rich buyers seeking recognition as well as
returns.
($1 = 0.7402 euros)
(Writing by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Anthony Barker)