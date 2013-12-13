* CCMP Capital, Fondo Strategico most likely buyers-sources
* Versace aims to have shortlist of 3 by Christmas-sources
* Versace could replicate fashion listing success stories
By Massimo Gaia
MILAN, Dec 13 An Italian state-backed fund and
private equity firm CCMP Capital are the leading candidates to
buy a stake in fashion house Versace, sources familiar with the
matter said.
The Italian luxury goods group is selling a stake of around
20 percent ahead of a possible stock market listing in three to
five years, with the aim of raising funds to open more shops
internationally and develop its clothing and accessories ranges.
It hopes to have a shortlist of three investors by Christmas
and to complete the sale in the first quarter of 2014, the
sources said.
Chairman and core shareholder Santo Versace said in November
a new investor could emerge by Christmas.
Versace, like fellow Italian brands Armani and Missoni, is
still owned by the family of its founder, Gianni Versace, who
died in 1997.
By opening up to an eventual listing, it could follow
fashion market success stories like Salvatore Ferragamo
which listed publicly in 2011 and has seen its shares
treble in value.
Investors showed their appetite for luxury companies again
on Wednesday when Moncler, maker of 1,200 euro quilted jackets,
priced a share sale at the top of its price range.
Italy's state-backed Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI) is keen
to secure the Versace stake and would put in an offer valuing
the whole company at 1.1 billion euros ($1.5 billion), people
familiar with the situation have said.
One of CCMP's senior advisers, Robert Singer, is one of
three board members at Versace who do not belong to the
founder's family.
French private equity firm Ardian and Bahrain-based fund
Investcorp are the most likely bidders to join CCMP
and FSI on the shortlist, the sources said.
Italian private equity firm Clessidra has also said it is
interested the stake. Sources say other bidders include private
equity firms Blackstone and Permira.
Permira, which bought and then sold Italian fashion house
Valentino and recently added British boot brand Dr Martens to
its portfolio, is less likely to secure the stake as it would
want to be involved in running the company, while Versace is
looking for a financial rather than an industrial partner,
sources say.
Ardian, Blackstone, CCMP, FSI, Investcorp and Permira
declined to comment.