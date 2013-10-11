BRIEF-N e m Insurance reports FY pre-tax profit 2.14 bln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 total revenue 10.12 billion naira versus 9.86 billion naira year ago
MILAN Oct 11 At least seven potential buyers are in the running to bid for a minority holding in Italian fashion house Versace, which plans to sell a 15-20 percent stake to fund growth, sources told Reuters on Friday.
Italy's state-controlled fund FSI, Bahrain's Investcorp , and private equity firms Ardian, Permira, KKR & Co , Clessidra and Blackstone are all considering buying the stake, but a final shortlist has not yet been drawn up, sources said.
Versace chief executive Gian Giacomo Ferraris said in September Versace planned to finalise a shortlist by mid-October.
BERLIN, March 31 A transition period offered to Britain by the European Union in Brexit negotiating guidelines it issued on Friday is the only way to avoid the talks failing, an ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.
NEW YORK, March 31 The Federal Reserve on Friday awarded $346.85 billion in three-day repurchase agreements at an interest rate of 0.75 percent to 82 bidders, which was the highest amount since $468.36 billion on Dec. 30, the New York Federal Reserve said.