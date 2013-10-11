* Financial advisers tell 7 suitors they can proceed with
bids - sources
* Shortlist unlikely to be confirmed before December holiday
season - source
MILAN Oct 11 At least seven potential buyers
are in the running to bid for a minority holding in Italian
fashion house Versace, which plans to sell a 15-20 percent stake
to fund growth, sources close to the talks told Reuters on
Friday.
Versace's financial advisers, Banca IMI and Goldman
Sachs "have told a small group of investors that they can
proceed with the bidding process", one source said.
The investors considering buying the stake include Italy's
state-controlled fund FSI, Bahrain's Investcorp, and
private equity firms Ardian, Permira, KKR & Co,
Clessidra and Blackstone, the sources said.
FSI, Ardian, Clessidra and Blackstone declined to comment.
Investcorp, Permira and KKR were not immediately available to
comment.
One source said the fashion house, known for its
tight-fitting dresses sported by Lady Gaga and Madonna, had not
yet drawn up a shortlist of potential partners, and was unlikely
to do so before the December holiday season.
Chief Executive Gian Giacomo Ferraris said in September
Versace planned to finalise a shortlist by mid-October.
One source said potential bidders had been told that the
deadline for expressions of interest in buying the stake was
Nov. 30, but this was subject to change.
Versace is entirely controlled by the family of late founder
Gianni Versace, whose sister, creative director Donatella
Versace, owns 20 percent of the company, brother Santo 30
percent, and niece Allegra 50 percent.