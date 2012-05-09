MILAN May 9 Italian oil and gas group Eni could list its chemical division Versalis from 2016, at the end of its new business plan for the unit, an Eni executive said on Wednesday.

"At the end of the 2012-2015 plan we have several options - an IPO, an alliance or acquisitions," said Daniele Ferrari, Chief Executive of Versalis, speaking at the unveiling of the re-named unit.

Asked if the group could sell the business he said "I don't see a sale." (Reporting By Michel Rose)