By Tom Hals
| WILMINGTON, Del
WILMINGTON, Del Jan 26 Verso Corp, a leading
U.S. producer of printing and specialty papers, filed for
Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday to cut its debt in the face of
falling demand for catalogs and magazines and cheaper imports.
Verso, which is controlled by private equity firm Apollo
Global Management, plans to seek approval for a plan that would
shed $2.4 billion of its debt and would cede ownership of the
company to its creditors, according to a company statement.
The company said it has support for the plan from a majority
of its creditors in most classes of its debt. That could smooth
the restructuring process, which needs to be approved by a
formal vote of creditors.
The Memphis, Tennessee-based company owns eight
manufacturing plants in six states and generated $2.4 billion in
revenue in the first nine months of 2015, according to court
records. It employs 5,172 people.
Verso's products are used primarily in catalogs, magazines
and glossy advertising brochures.
The company said the bankruptcy would have virtually no
impact on its daily operations, and it is seeking to borrow up
to $600 million to fund its business while it is in Chapter 11.
Verso acquired NewPage Corp a year ago to increase its
scale, but the company has said that merger-related savings were
more than offset by rising prices for wood, falling prices for
its products and competition from imports that benefit from a
strong dollar.
Verso said in court papers it had about $3.9 billion in debt
and estimated its assets were worth about $2.9 billion.
NewPage had filed for bankruptcy protection in 2011 and
emerged a year later.
Verso was acquired by Apollo in 2006 from International
Paper, and went public in 2008. Its pink sheet stock was trading
for less than a penny a share on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)