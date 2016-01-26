(Adds analyst comment, details about restructuring)
By Tom Hals
WILMINGTON, Del Jan 26 Verso Corp, a leading
U.S. producer of printing and specialty papers, filed for
Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday to cut its debt as demand for
its products has waned with the growth of electronic media and
cheaper imports.
Verso, which is controlled by private equity firm Apollo
Global Management, plans to seek approval for a plan
that would shed $2.4 billion of its debt and cede ownership to
its creditors, according to a company statement.
The company said the bankruptcy would have virtually no
impact on its daily operations, and it is seeking to borrow up
to $600 million through a debtor-in-possession or DIP loan to
repay some debt and provide working capital.
Verso said it has support for the plan from a majority of
its creditors in most classes of its debt. That could smooth the
restructuring process, which needs to be approved by a formal
vote of creditors.
The Memphis, Tennessee-based company employs 5,172 at eight
manufacturing plants in six states, according to a filing in the
U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Wilmington, Delaware. It estimated 2015
revenue at $3.3 billion.
Verso's products are used primarily in catalogs, magazines
and glossy advertising brochures.
Verso's DIP loan, a form of financing provided to companies
in distress, will have to be repaid before debt owed to more
junior creditors. As a result, some existing bondholders are
likely to get only a few cents on the dollar, said Sharon
Bonelli at credit rating agency Fitch Ratings.
"Verso's relatively sizable $600 million DIP facility is one
more indication that the company won't be leaving much money on
the table for bond creditors," she said.
The company has proposed giving half its equity to holders
of its roughly $1 billion of first-lien notes. Investors holding
about $200 million of junior bonds will receive a combined 3
percent stake in the reorganized company, according to a
securities filing.
Verso acquired NewPage Corp a year ago to increase its
scale. However, the company has said merger-related savings were
gobbled up by rising wood prices, falling prices for its
products and competition from imports that benefit from a strong
dollar.
Verso said in court papers it had about $3.9 billion in debt
and assets worth about $2.9 billion.
Verso's bankruptcy is the largest in the paper industry
since NewPage filed in 2011. It emerged a year later.
Verso was acquired by Apollo in 2006 from
International Paper, and went public in 2008. Its pink sheet
stock was trading for less than a penny a share on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
Andrew Hay)