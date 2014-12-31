BRIEF-Advantage Lithium to commence drilling at Cauchari
* Orocobre/Advantage Lithium to commence drilling at cauchari
WASHINGTON Dec 31 Verso Paper Corp will have to divest paper mills in Maine and Wisconsin in order to complete its acquisition of NewPage Holdings, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.
The government said the deal would have risked higher prices for paper used for labels and magazines without the divestiture.
The department's antitrust division filed a lawsuit and a proposed settlement in federal court in Washington, which will have to be approved by a federal judge. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha)
April 27 Gold on Thursday edged away from two-week lows hit in the previous session on scepticism over President Trump's proposed U.S. tax reform, with markets awaiting central bank meetings in Europe and Japan. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,266.80 per ounce, as of 0115 GMT. Bullion prices edged away from a two-week low of 1,259.90 hit in the previous session. * U.S. gold futures climbed 0.3 percent to $1,267.70 an ounce.