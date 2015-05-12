PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 9
May 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON May 12 A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee recommended approval of Vertex Pharmaceutical Inc's Orkambi treatment for cystic fibrosis, finding the combination therapy safe and effective for patients aged 12 and up. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Diane Craft)
May 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.