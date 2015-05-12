(Adds reference to vote on lumacaftor, public witness
testimony, analyst comment)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON May 12 A U.S. Food and Drug
Administration advisory committee on Tuesday recommended
approval of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc's combination
cystic fibrosis therapy, finding it to be safe and effective for
patients ages 12 and up.
The recommendation, which came in a 12-1 vote, will now be
considered by FDA officials who are expected to decide by July 5
whether to approve the treatment, Orkambi, for sale in the
United States. The FDA usually follows the recommendations of
its advisory panels but does not have to.
"Is the drug going to be approved? Yes," said RBC Capital
Markets analyst Michael Yee, who forecast annual peak Orkambi
sales of up to $5 billion.
Yee said the panel vote removed uncertainty that had been
holding back the Vertex share price, and that Orkambi would
return the company to profitability.
The Vertex stock had been halted during the panel meeting,
but when trading resumed shares jumped 7 percent to $132.80.
Cystic fibrosis is a life-shortening lung disease that
afflicts about 30,000 people in the United States.
Orkambi combines the FDA-approved Vertex drug Kalydeco and a
new compound called lumacaftor. The treatment targets the most
common genetic mutation responsible for cystic fibrosis.
Vertex estimates that Orkambi would initially be used to
treat about 8,500 patients with the F508del mutation, or 28
percent of U.S. cystic fibrosis sufferers. Kalydeco, the first
medicine to address the underlying cause of CF rather than just
symptoms, is currently used to treat about 2,000 patients who
suffer from a different mutation.
Worldwide, there are an estimated 70,000 CF patients, about
half of whom have the F508del mutation Orkambi is designed to
treat.
Those patients who were not eligible for Kalydeco are
currently treated with a cocktail of vitamins, pain killers and
antibiotics to maintain daily functions.
Before reaching its final decision, a divided panel was
unable to say that lumacaftor had a positive effect when used in
combination with Kalydeco because the data was insufficient to
demonstrate the efficacy of Orkambi's separate components.
Agency staff offered a mixed review of the combination last
week, raising questions about whether it had an added benefit
over Kalydeco alone.
The committee also heard compelling and often tearful public
testimony from nearly two dozen CF patients, their relatives and
advocates, who pleaded that it recommend Orkambi on the hope the
treament could slow or even reverse progression of the disease
for some.
(Additional reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York; Editing by
Diane Craft and Ted Botha)