* 3rd quarter net loss 27 cents a share
* Incivek sales fall 40 pct to $254.3 million
* Still sees 2012 Incivek sales $1.1 bln to $1.25 bln
* Shares fall 4.3 percent after hours
By Bill Berkrot
Nov 1 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc
reported a net loss for the third quarter on Thursday with
results hurt by declining sales of its Incivek hepatitis C drug,
as the company turned its attention to developing a next
generation of treatments for the serious liver disease.
Vertex posted a net loss of $57.5 million, or 27 cents per
share, compared with a profit of $221.1 million, or $1.02 per
share, a year ago.
Incivek product revenue fell nearly 23 percent from the
previous quarter and 40 percent from a year ago to $254.3
million. The company maintained its full-year forecast for
Incivek revenue of $1.1 billion to $1.25 billion.
Results were also affected by a $57.6 million charge related
to expected future payments under Vertex's collaboration with
Alios BioPharma.
Earlier on Thursday, Vertex announced separate
collaborations with GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Johnson &
Johnson to test various combinations of its own
next-generation hepatitis C medicines with those being developed
by GSK and J&J.
Vertex shares closed up 4.6 percent at $50.48 on Nasdaq on
Thursday, but fell more than 4 percent to $48.30 in extended
trading after the company released quarterly results.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Michael Yee called the
collaboration announcements "a fundamental good positive for
Vertex because it gets them moving in the race (for an all oral
treatment regimen), albeit one and a half to two years behind
Gilead and Abbott."
The Massachusetts-based biotechnology company reported $49
million in revenue from its new cystic fibrosis drug Kalydeco
and $20 million in royalty revenue from overseas sales of
Incivek, known as Incivo in Europe.
Kalydeco currently helps only a small percentage of cystic
fibrosis (CF) patients with a specific gene mutation. The
company is testing other drugs and combinations with the hope of
eventually reaching a larger portion of the CF population.
"In hepatitis C, we are advancing rapidly with our plans to
evaluate multiple all-oral regimens of VX-135, both with
medicines in our own pipeline and, as we announced earlier
today, in collaboration with other companies," Chief Executive
Jeffrey Leiden said in a statement. "We are also advancing
toward our goal to help more people with cystic fibrosis."
Total revenue for Vertex fell to $336 million for the
quarter from $659.2 million a year ago, and was shy of Wall
Street estimates of $377.1 million.
RBC's Yee said Kalydeco sales were below Wall Street
expectations of about $57 million. "The Kalydeco launch looks
like it's reaching a peak penetration in United States and the
key for growth here going forward is country by country launches
in Europe, and that's going to take some time over the next six
to 12 months," Yee said.
"What matters here longer term is development of their
cystic fibrosis combination program to expand this market from a
potential $1 billion drug to a $3 billion potential program,"
Yee added.
Incivek, which was approved in May 2011 to great fanfare as
it doubled cure rates and shortened treatment durations compared
with older drugs, reached $1 billion in sales faster than any
drug in pharmaceutical history. But it must still be taken with
the older injected drug interferon that causes flu-like
symptoms.
As excitement builds for interferon-free, all-oral regimens
being pursued by several companies, including Vertex, more
patients appear to be delaying treatment, hurting Incivek sales.
In addition, hundreds of other potential Incivek patients have
been recruited to take part in the many clinical trials of
next-generation treatments.
