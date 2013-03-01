PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 1
June 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 1 Vertu Motors PLC : * Performance for the year ended 28 Feb 2013 will be ahead of current
market expectations * In 5 mths to 31 Jan has continued to generate like-for-like growth in retail
vehicle sales channels * Underlying group operating margins have improved * Group has grown like-for-like new retail volumes (excluding motability sales)
by 13.6% * Like-for-like used vehicle volumes grew by 0.4%
May 31 U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday unveiled criminal insider trading charges against a San Francisco-area man they said conducted illegal trades in Ross Stores Inc in a scheme that generated more than $8.2 million profit from 2009 to 2012.