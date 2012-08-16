Aug 16 The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday
gave the go-ahead for Verizon Wireless to buy $3.9 billion of
wireless airwaves from cable providers, but limited the scope
and duration of commercial agreements among the companies.
Along with the airwaves purchase, Verizon Wireless also
plans a joint venture and marketing agreements with cable
providers including Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable
Inc.
The Justice department also agreed to a separate spectrum
agreement between Verizon Wireless and T-Mobile USA, a unit of
Deutsche Telekom AG.
Verizon Wireless is a venture of Verizon Communications Inc
and Vodafone Group Plc.