COPENHAGEN May 23 The Maersk Texas, a
multi-purpose dry cargo ship, was attacked by pirates in the
Gulf of Oman but guards repelled the attack, Maersk Line Ltd, a
unit of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk
, said on Wednesday.
The Maersk Texas, a U.S.-flagged 19,592 deadweight tonnes
(dwt) vessel, 148 metres (486 feet) long, came under attacked by
pirates in skiffs at noon on Wednesday while transiting the Gulf
of Oman, northeast of Fujairah, Maersk Line Ltd said.
Despite warnings, the pirates continued to approach the
vessel and then fired upon it, after which a security team
returned fire in accordance with U.S. Coast Guard rules of
engagement, Maersk Line Ltd said.
"All hands onboard are safe and unharmed, and the vessel is
proceeding on its voyage," Maersk Line Ltd said.
