* U.S.-flagged vessel attacked by pirates in skiffs
* Armed guards repelled the attack
* Crew safe, vessel continues on its voyage
By John Acher
COPENHAGEN, May 23 Pirates in the Gulf of Oman
attacked the Maersk Texas, a U.S.-flagged c argo ship, but
onboard guards repelled them, Maersk Line Ltd, a unit of Danish
shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk, said on
Wednesday.
The attack on the ship - a 19,592 deadweight tonnes (dwt)
vessel which is 148 metres (486 feet) long - took place at noon
local time on Wednesday when it was passing through the Gulf of
Oman, northeast of the Arab Emirates port of Fujairah, Maersk
Line Ltd said.
The vessel had just left the Straits of Hormuz and was on
its way back to the United States, a spokesman said.
"Numerous skiffs with armed men in each boat quickly closed
on Maersk Texas," Maersk Line Ltd, a U.S. unit of the Maersk
group, said in a statement.
Despite warnings, the pirates continued to approach the
vessel and then fired upon it, after which a security team
returned fire in accordance with U.S. Coast Guard rules of
engagement, Maersk Line Ltd said.
"All hands onboard are safe and unharmed, and the vessel is
proceeding on its voyage," the company said.
A Maersk Line spokesman said he did not have more details on
the attackers, such as where they came from.
Many small craft and fishing boats were in the area but were
not involved in the incident, the company said.
Piracy is rife off east Africa, and pirates have sought to
widen their attacks in the Gulf of Oman, a key shipping lane for
the world's oil exports.
Earlier this month, Somali pirates hijacked a Greek-owned
oil tanker with nearly a million barrels of crude in the Arabian
Sea, the first successful attack on a tanker off the Horn of
Africa in more than a year.
The shipping industry says that precautions, including the
deployment of armed guards onboard in some cases, have helped
reduce the number of attacks in recent years even though piracy
remains a problem from Africa to Asia.
