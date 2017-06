March 28 Vessel Management Services Inc on Wednesday sold $229.55 million debt in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Citigroup was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: VESSEL MGT SVCS TRANCHE 1 AMT $114.356 MLN COUPON 3.477 PCT MATURITY 01/16/2037 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 07/16/2012 MOODY'S NR YIELD 3.477 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/04/2012 S&P NR SPREAD +95 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH NR OVER MID-SWAPS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $115.194 MLN COUPON 3.609 PCT MATURITY 01/30/2038 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 07/16/2012 MOODY'S NR YIELD 3.609 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/04/2012 S&P NR SPREAD +100 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH NR OVER MID-SWAPS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS