BRIEF-Citigroup files for floating rate notes of up to $1.5 bln
* Files for floating rate notes of up to $1.5 billion due May 17, 2024 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qtQ3jf) Further company coverage:
Feb 4 U.S.-based private equity firm Vestar Capital Partners said on Thursday that it promoted Winston Song to principal and three others to vice-president roles.
Vestar Capital said Nikhil Bhat, Matt Dubbioso and Alex Kerr were appointed vice presidents.
Song is a member of the firm's consumer group while Dubbioso is a part of the heathcare division. Bhat and Kerr are from Vestar's diversified industries segment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Files for floating rate notes of up to $1.5 billion due May 17, 2024 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2qtQ3jf) Further company coverage:
* Says offering 10.0 million common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: