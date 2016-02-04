Feb 4 U.S.-based private equity firm Vestar Capital Partners said on Thursday that it promoted Winston Song to principal and three others to vice-president roles.

Vestar Capital said Nikhil Bhat, Matt Dubbioso and Alex Kerr were appointed vice presidents.

Song is a member of the firm's consumer group while Dubbioso is a part of the heathcare division. Bhat and Kerr are from Vestar's diversified industries segment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)