COPENHAGEN, March 15 The chairman of
Danish wind turbine maker Vestas said on Thursday he
was not aware of any interest on the part of French engineering
group Alstom in acquiring Vestas.
French newspaper Les Echos said earlier on Thursday that
Alstom was looking at Vestas as well as rival wind turbine
manufacturers Gamesa of Spain and Germany's REpower as
potential takeover targets.
Vestas chairman of the board Bent Carlsen said he was not
aware of that report.
"If there is something concrete, then we are obliged to
announce it over the stock exchange, so we would make an
announcement there," said Carlsen who is due to step down as
chairman at Vestas' annual general meeting on March 29.
Carlsen said that he was aware of rumours that Alstom might
be interested in buying Indian group Suzlon Energy's
German wind turbine manufacturing unit REpower.
Shares in Vestas traded up 4 percent by 1006GMT,
outperforming the Copenhagen bourse's bluechip index
of 20 most valuable and most traded Danish stocks which was
flat.
