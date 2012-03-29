AARHUS, Denmark March 29 Shareholders in Danish
wind turbine manufacturer Vestas elected three new
board members on Thursday, including Swedish executive Bert
Nordberg who will become chairman, company officials said.
Nordberg, a Swede from Sony's mobile phone arm,
succeeds Bent Carlsen who chose not to seek re-election as
chairman of the board.
In addition to Nordberg, the annual general meeting elected
Lars Josefsson, former president of Sandvik Mining and
Construction, and Eija Pitkanen, vice-president at
Swedish-Finnish telecom group TeliaSonera, to the
board, replacing three members who resigned.
The meeting also approved the company's other board
nominees.
(Reporting by Shida Chayesteh via Copenhagen newsroom)