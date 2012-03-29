AARHUS, Denmark March 29 Shareholders in Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas elected three new board members on Thursday, including Swedish executive Bert Nordberg who will become chairman, company officials said.

Nordberg, a Swede from Sony's mobile phone arm, succeeds Bent Carlsen who chose not to seek re-election as chairman of the board.

In addition to Nordberg, the annual general meeting elected Lars Josefsson, former president of Sandvik Mining and Construction, and Eija Pitkanen, vice-president at Swedish-Finnish telecom group TeliaSonera, to the board, replacing three members who resigned.

The meeting also approved the company's other board nominees.

