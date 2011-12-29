* Danish firm wins 254 MW Brazil turbines order
* Says year-to-date announced orders total 5,935 MW
* Announced orders still below 2011 target of 7,000-8,000 MW
* Analyst says Vestas may still reach 2011 order guidance
* Shares close up 0.2 pct, in line with market
COPENHAGEN, Dec 29 Danish wind turbine
manufacturer Vestas announced year-to-date turbine
orders still below its 2011 target on Thursday after it won a
Brazilian deal with total capacity of 254 megawatts.
In its third-quarter report in November, Vestas, the world's
biggest wind turbine maker, stuck to its earlier guidance for
full-year 2011 firm and unconditional orders of 7,000-8,000
megawatts (MW) of turbines.
On Thursday, it said its year-to-date intake of firm and
unconditional orders totalled 5,935 MW, including the new
Brazilian order from CPFL Renovaveis for 127 of Vestas' V100-2.0
MW turbines.
Vestas gave no value for the Brazil order, though as a rule
of thumb wind turbines cost around 1 million euros ($1.29
million) per megawatt.
Vestas' policy is to announce firm and unconditional orders
worth at least 500 million Danish crowns ($86.86 million) over
the stock exchange and to publish orders worth between 250
million and 500 million crowns in press releases from its sales
unit.
Orders below that size are not normally announced, but the
company always accumulates a certain number of unannounced
orders by the end of the year.
"They are missing 1,000 megawatts in orders, but I believe
500 to 600 megawatts would be unannounced, so that leaves only
400 megawatts (to reach the guidance)," Sydbank analyst Jacob
Pedersen said.
"I don't think you should rule out that they can reach 7,000
megawatts for the year, but as time passes it is more and more
difficult," Pedersen said.
He said Vestas has in the past announced some big orders on
the very last days of the year, including on New Year's Eve.
"So we could see some more tomorrow or even on Saturday that
could bring them up into the range," Pedersen said.
At the end of October, Vestas cut guidance for full-year
2011 revenues and profitability, but retained its guidance for
the order intake despite the macroeconomic uncertainty and
turmoil in the financial markets.
The lowered guidance for 2011 revenues and operating profit
margin and unchanged forecast for the full-year order intake
remained unchanged in its official accounts for the third
quarter in November.
Delivery of the turbines for the customer in Brazil is
scheduled to start in the first half of 2013 with completion
estimated for the first half of 2014, Vestas Wind Systems A/S
said in the statement.
Shares in Vestas closed up 0.2 percent, roughly in line with
a rise in the Copenhagen bourse's bluechip index of 20
most valuable and most traded stocks.