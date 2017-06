COPENHAGEN Feb 8 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has no plans to add new manufacturing, its chief executive said on Wednesday after the company reported results for 2011.

"In the plans now, there are no major changes to the manufacturing set-up," Chief Executive Ditlev Engel said in a webcast presentation of the results. "There are no plans for new manufacturing capacity." (Reporting by John Acher and Shida Chayesteh)