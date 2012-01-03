COPENHAGEN Jan 3 Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas sees no need to raise fresh capital in the months ahead, the company's chief financial officer said on Tuesday after Vestas downgraded guidance for 2011.

"I can confirm that we do not need new equity in the coming months," Vestas CFO Henrik Norremark said in a conference call for analysts after Vestas cut guidance and gave a surprise glimpse of fourth-quarter performance. (Reporting by John Acher)