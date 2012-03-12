COPENHAGEN, March 12 Ditlev Engel, the chief executive of Danish wind turbine maker Vestas, is confident he will keep his job after a new board chairman is installed at the end of this month, he was quoted as saying in the Financial Times.

The newspaper said Engel acknowledged having come under pressure to quit after Vestas issued two profit warnings in just over two months, at the end of October and again in January, and posted worse-than-expected results for the fourth quarter last month.

The problems led to a management reshuffle, including the resignation of the company's chief financial officer and decision by its chairman of the board not to seek re-election at the annual general meeting on March 29.

Engel has survived the overhaul, which also involved the nomination of a restructuring specialist, Bert Nordberg of Sony's mobile phone unit, as chairman.

Engel told the Financial Times he had met Nordberg and was "not worried" about keeping his job this year.

"I am currently the chief executive officer, the chief operating officer and the chief financial officer and I am not going anywhere," he said, according to the FT.

"The board is very determined that the new strategy is being implemented as fast as possible, as it is the right thing for the company and they have asked me to ensure that this happens," Engel said.

Engel defended the company's big investments made before the economic crisis that hit in 2008 but said Vestas would be more cautious with its next venture into offshore wind, the FT said.

"We will only do the real huge investment if we have enough interest in the prototype," he told the paper. (Reporting by John Acher)