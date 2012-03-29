AARHUS, Denmark, March 29 The head of Danish
turbine maker Vestas said on Friday he had no plans to
resign after the election of a new chairman of the board and he
remains the right leader to carry out the strategy set for the
company.
Two profit-warnings in the course of three months, at the
end of October and again in early January, have piled pressure
on Chief Executive Ditlev Engel to ensure there are no more
disappointments at the world's biggest wind turbine maker.
"I have no other plan than staying as CEO," Engel told
Reuters after the annual general meeting of shareholders in the
city of Aarhus.
"I am the right one to execute the new strategy for Vestas
in the coming years," Engel said.
Engel also said that Vestas would be able to manufacture the
turbines in its record-high orderbook for 2013.
Shareholders in Vestas Wind Systems A/S elected three new
board members, including incoming chairman Bert Nordberg who
replaces Bent Carlsen who chose not to seek
re-election.
(Reporting by Shida Chayesteh via Copenhagen newsroom)